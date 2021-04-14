Portland protests continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW/NBC) – Demonstrators in Portland took to the streets to protest police violence again Tuesday night.
It was the second night of protests in the city following the killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man shot by police in Minnesota on Sunday.
The demonstration started out peaceful but became unruly after a handful of protesters started a fire at the Portland Police Association union building.
Just before ten o’clock, police began using a loudspeaker to tell the crowd to leave or risk arrest, citation or crowd control agents, including tear gas and munitions.
Ten minutes later, police declared a riot and cleared people from the building as Portland Fire & Rescue extinguished the fire.
At least one person was arrested.
On Monday night, police declared a riot after a crowd of people vandalized a building that houses offices for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Bureau.
Portland saw over 100 nights of protests following the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day.
Demonstrators have rallied around issues that include police brutality, racial inequity and the abolition of police.