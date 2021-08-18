Portland Public Schools will require employees to get COVID-19 vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore. – The largest school district in the State of Oregon is requiring employees to get vaccinated.
KGW reports all Portland Public School District employees must be fully vaccinated by the end of August or have an approved exemption.
“Employees who are unable to get vaccinated for personal health reasons, or those who do not provide proof of full vaccination, will be required to get tested for COVID-19,” KGW reported. “PPS did not say how often employees would be tested, only that they would be tested regularly.”
“Vaccinations against COVID-19 are the most effective way to protect children, youth and adults,” said Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. “Parents can rest assured that our school system is exercising every available lever, including the requirement of vaccines and masks and the implementation of other health and safety measures, to protect every PPS student, our employees and our Portland community.
Portland public schools are set to reopen on September 1.