Portland receives a dusting of snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW/NBC) – The Portland, Oregon area resembled a winter wonderland Monday after receiving snow.
Snow fell in the area for several hours with accumulations ranging from a trace to a couple of inches.
Several school districts were forced to close while others operated on a two-hour delay.
But the snow won’t stick around for long. It is expected to melt soon, according to local meteorologists.
Temperatures throughout the area are expected to drop tonight, which could lead to a slippery morning commute.