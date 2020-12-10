Portland ‘Red House’ standoff continues

The family who lives in the home lost it to foreclosure two years ago and refused to leave.
Recently, police tried to make them leave.
In response, protesters set up fences and camps around the property, shutting down Mississippi Avenue.
They have also thrown rocks, and bottles at law enforcement officials.
In at least one case, protesters threatened and injured journalists who got too close.
Protesters say they’re fighting to protect yet another family of color from losing their home.
Earlier this year, officials put a moratorium on evictions to keep people struggling amid the pandemic in their homes.
But in September, a judge ordered the family out, arguing this eviction doesn’t qualify because it was ordered before the moratorium went into place.
Police say in the last three months they have been called to the home for fights, threats and reports of shots fired.
