Portland rolls out Coraline’s Curious Cat Trail ahead of film’s re-release

PORTLAND, Ore. – A remastered 3D version of the animated film Coraline is returning to theaters Thursday to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

The film was made by Oregon company Laika and much of the set was largely inspired by Ashland and the Shakespeare Festival.

To celebrate the film, the City of Portland is hosting Coraline’s Curious Cat Trail. From now through October 13, lovers of the film can find 31 cats scattered around town. They are all different, but all are based on the cat from the movie and designed by a local artist.

There’s even an app to track all the cats and earn rewards.

Once the trail is over, the cats will be auctioned off with the money raised going to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Portland’s iconic Stumptown Coffee chain is also getting in on the celebration with a Coraline Cold Brew. The collaboration sees the nitro cold brew take on a special design.

Cans can be found at most grocery stores from Albertsons to Fred Meyer, Walmart, Market of Choice, and the co-ops.

