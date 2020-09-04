Portland shooting suspect killed by police

Officials said Michael Forest Reinoehl was shot and killed after a federal task force with local police attempted to arrest him.
Police believe Reinoehl shot a 39-year-old man during a scuffle between protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland.
The founder of a far-right group called “Patriot Prayer” said the victim in the weekend shooting was a member of their group who participated in the caravan.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Ray Brady said, “There was a confrontation between the officers that were on scene and the subject. The information we have at this time is that the subject was armed. There was shots that were fired into the vehicle, and the subject fled from the vehicle at which time there was additional shots that were fired.”
The suspect’s name has been withheld until family members have been notified about the death.