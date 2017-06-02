Portland stabbing survivor reunites with girl he defended

Portland, Ore. (CNN) – The man who survived a knife attack on a Portland commuter train met with one of the young women he was defending on Wednesday.
Micah Fletcher hugged Destinee Mangum during their first encounter since the attack last Friday.
Authorities say 16-year-old Mangum and her Muslim friend were verbally accosted by Jeremy Joseph Christian.
Fletcher was among three men who defended the girls.
Police say Christian slashed the throats of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky John Best, killing them.
Fletcher’s survival may have come down to millimeters.
He says the attacker’s blade sliced into his neck but just missed his carotid artery.