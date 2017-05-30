Portland stabbing suspect appears in court

Portland, Ore. – A suspect accused of fatally stabbing two people and wounding a third on a TriMet MAX train Friday appeared in court Tuesday.
As he a walked into a Portland courtroom, Jeremy Christian loudly proclaimed, “Free speech or die, Portland! You got no safe place. This is America. Get out if you don’t like free speech!”
According to court documents, Christian is facing two counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, one count of first degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of intimidation.
Court documents allege Christian was drinking alcohol when he verbally accosted to girls on the train. One of them was wearing a hijab.
Three men tried to intervene, but Christian suddenly stabbed all three in the neck with a folding knife.
Two of the men, Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Rick Best, both died from their injuries.
Micah Fletcher, the only one who survived being stabbed, was in court during Christian’s appearance.
Christian’s next scheduled court appearance is on June 7 at 9:30 a.m.