Home
Portland students protest against armed campus security

Portland students protest against armed campus security

News Regional Top Stories

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/CNN) – Portland State University students protest armed campus police on the first day back to school.

Over the summer, campus police officers shot and killed an armed man named Jason Washington.

A Multnomah County grand jury found the shooting was justified and declined to charge the officers involved.

There have been ongoing protests against armed campus police since officers began carrying weapons in 2015.

Now, student activists believe the university is trying to forget about the incident.

The students plan to also protest at the board of trustees meeting in October.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »