Portland students return to class after gun scare

Counselors were available after police say a student brought a gun inside a classroom Friday.
Meanwhile, the teen accused in that gun scare incident appeared in court.
According to court records, jail staff could find no criminal past at all for Angel Granadodiaz.
He pleaded not guilty in court to charges of carrying this shotgun into Parkrose High School Friday.
Police say it was loaded with a single shell.
According to court records, when jail staff asked Granadodiaz about any history of drug use or mental illness—even where he lived—Granadodiaz refused to say anything at all.
He did waive his right to have authorities explain why he was under arrest.
Some students were ready to return to Parkrose High School Monday.
Parkrose High School freshman Tristan Yates said, “Feeling pretty good. I was told and everybody else was told that there was going to be heightened security and so it’s good because it will make everybody feel more comfortable.
Court documents also confirm the very same day Angel Granadodiaz appeared in court on gun charges in the Parkrose High School Case was also his nineteenth birthday.
Granadodiaz is supposed to be back in court May 29th to hear the results of a grand jury considering the charges in this case.