Portland train stabbing suspect has another outburst

Portland, Ore. (KATU/CNN Newsource) – The suspect in last month’s fatal train attack in Portland had another outburst in court on Wednesday, this time shouting at a victim.
Jeremy Christian is accused of killing Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and injuring Micah Fletcher.
Police say the three men were defending two women from Christian, who was yelling racial slurs at them when Christian stabbed the men.
During the court appearance, Christian yelled that he was “Not guilty… of anything but defending myself against violent aggression by Micah Fletcher!”
Fletcher was in attendance for the appearance, as he was for the previous arraignment.
Christian is facing more than a dozen counts and, if convicted, could get the death penalty.