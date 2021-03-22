Portland vigil held in effort to stop hate against Asian community

Iris Zhao was just one attendee at the Stop Asian Hate candlelight vigil in Portland. She said, “Usually when people think about Asians they think we try to be quiet and gentle and nice and polite respect each other but when other people treat us badly we just got to step up and speak up.”
Attendee Hardy Li said, “We want words to be heard everyone has to stand up for it to protect us and protect American lives.”
The candlelight vigil was organized in the hours following the deadly spa shootings in Atlanta this week. Those at the event said those shootings are only one of the more recent incidents. They said hate and violence towards the Asian community has been on the rise for the last year.
“If you’re not standing up right now this could continue happening,” Zhao said.
They hope by showing signs and standing together with other minority groups, the hate against them will stop.
Cecilia Giron with the League of United Latin American Citizens said, “We are contributing members of this state and also this nation and we deserve to live without fear.”