Possible ban on flammable plants

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Fire and Rescue are looking to create a prohibited flammable plants list.
It’s a plan that’s been discussed for six years.
It’s being presented to the Ashland Planning Commission tonight.
The list is a part of a larger ordinance aiming to update fire regulations in Ashland.
Current regulations only apply above Siskiyou Boulevard.
Any flammable plant included on the list would not be allowed within thirty feet of a person’s home or their neighbor’s.
Ashland Fire and Rescue believes this would greatly reduce the risk of wildfires.
“It didn’t make sense that a neighbor living next to that home could just plant a row of leyland cypress or a bunch or arbor vitae that could then put this new build with great, defensible space at risk,” said Alison Lerch, Ashland Fire and Rescue.
If passed, Ashland Fire and Rescue says they would enforce the law by adding it to the job duties of fire inspectors.
However, if you already had flammable plants at your home, you would not need to remove them.
The Ashland Planning Commission will discuss the proposal tonight at 7.
They’ll also be discussing putting a new cell tower on Southern Oregon University’s campus.
The meeting is open to the public.