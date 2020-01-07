Possible kidnapping under investigation in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Police in Eugene are investigating a possible kidnapping and they’re asking for the public’s help.
The Eugene Police Department said just after noon on January 6, an employee working at a Target on West 11th Avenue told officers she saw a woman leave the store and get into her tan Nissan Maxima with Kansas plate 908-MJK.
After the woman got into the car, a man approached it, smashed a window and then got into the driver’s seat. Police said he drove off with the woman in the passenger seat.
During the incident, there appeared to be two other vehicles blocking the woman’s vehicle before the man drove it away.
Eugene police are treating the case as a possible kidnapping. Now, they’re sharing surveillance images with the hope of learning more about the victim and other people possibly involved.
The victim was described as a black woman in her mid-20s, 5’4” tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown. She was wearing a black jacket, black crop-top, grey sweatpants and grey shoes.
The man who took the victim is described as a Hispanic man of unknown age who was last seen wearing a black beanie with a bit of red on it, a grey zip-up hoodie and dark-colored jeans.
Police are also looking for information about a possible friend who was shopping with the woman before the kidnapping. She was described as a white female with a thin build wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a red beanie. She was carrying a red Target bag.
Officer said one of the suspect vehicles involved is a black Audi sedan with Oregon plate 285-HJE. The other is a tan SUV, possibly a GMC Tahoe or older Ford Explorer driven by a white man with a dark jacket and baseball cap.
The third possible suspect vehicle is a tan or gold Ford Focus four-door.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call police.