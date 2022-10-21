Possible rain in the forecast could make roads hazardous, ODOT says

MEDFORD, Ore. – With autumn rain in the forecast, the Oregon Department of Transportation is sending an alert out to drivers.

“These first rains in western Oregon since September may bring oil and grease to the surface, making roads unexpectedly slick and treacherous especially when mingled with the autumn leaves,” ODOT said.

Since it’s been a while since roads in western Oregon have been truly wet, ODOT sent out the following tips to make sure you’re safe: