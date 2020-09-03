Possible signs of life detected in Beirut blast rubble

BEIRUT, Lebanon (CNN) – Chilean rescue teams in Beirut are searching for signs of life after a detection of movement under the rubble after a machine detected noises.
The ongoing search is at a site following the Beirut port blast on August 4th that killed at least 180 people and wounded around 6,000 people and displaced approximately 300,000 others.
Teams asked residents to remain silent in the place to determine the source of the movement, according to Lebanon state-run NNA News.
This came after a rescue dog with a Chilean rescue team gave signs that a person could still be alive under the rubble.