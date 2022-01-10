Possibly armed pursuit suspect still on the run

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are still actively searching for a pursuit suspect who’s considered armed and dangerous.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, January 1, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in south Medford. The vehicle didn’t stop and the driver led deputies on a pursuit through Jacksonville to the Applegate Lake area. Once there, the driver fled on foot.

According to JCSO, a K9 unit was deployed to track the driver, but he wasn’t found. However, several items of interest were found, including a loaded pistol which appeared to have been dropped by the suspect.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 33-year-old Anthony Minneci of Medford. He reportedly has several prior convictions that include being a felon in possession of a weapon and assault.

On the night of Thursday, January 6, Minneci allegedly stole a vehicle and was involved in another chase with police. He ended up crashing near Cantrall Buckley County Park close to Ruch. He fled on foot and hasn’t been located. However, he was spotted in the area the following day wearing a green “bomber” jacket.

Deputies said, “We do not believe he is a threat to the general public at this time, but if you live in the area make sure to be cautious and keep houses, outbuildings, and vehicles LOCKED.”

As of Monday, January 10th, Minneci was still on the run, the sheriff’s office said. It’s possible he’s in the Applegate area.

If you see Minneci, do not approach or attempt to apprehend him. Instead, call police a 541-776-7206. Refer to case number 22-0010.