Postal Workers Union hold rally in Downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Postal workers were out rallying today, raising awareness about the changes to mail processing in Southern Oregon, and how it could effect future elections.

Representatives from the Southern Oregon arm of the American Postal Workers Union were joined by members of the community this morning at Vogel Plaza in Medford.

They’re demanding the return of postmarking machines, increased transportation between post offices and transfer centers, and a return of mail processing to Medford.

The union says the previous election highlighted shortcomings in the changes made to mail processing.

ZANE LONGDEN VP, AMERICAN POSTAL WORKERS UNION SOUTERN OREGON

“Right now they took that all away here in Medford,” VP of American Postal Workers Southern Oregon, Zane Longden told NBC 5 News.

So they’re sending everything up to Portland. It May be a day or two later than actually received from the customer mailing the ballot back before it actually gets postmarked. When you get down to the last couple days of the election that’s kinda concerning.

Passing cars honked their horns in support, as union president Jeremy Schilling delivered remarks, reading a letter of support from the mayor of Medford before picketing began.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.