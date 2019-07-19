Pot use during pregnancy on the rise, study indicates

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC) – More women are using marijuana before—and during—their pregnancy. That is according to a new study from Kaiser Permanente out Friday morning.
Researchers analyzed data from nearly 277,000 pregnant women who reported their marijuana use.
In the year before pregnancy, marijuana use increased from nearly 7% in 2009 to over 12% in 2017. And when it comes to use during pregnancy, rates increased from close to 2% to over 3%.
Previous studies have shown that marijuana use during pregnancy has been linked to low birth weight in the baby.