Potential case of whooping cough at NMHS

Medford, Ore. — Medford School District released a letter Thursday to North Medford High School parents, stating ’employees and students may have had contact with another student with pertussis or whooping cough.
The letter, from Jackson County Health and Human Services, said people may have been exposed between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8. County officials said the disease is easily transmittable and early symptoms can seem like any other cold or flu.
“If you develop a cough, and it feels unusual to you- cover your cough, wear a mask perhaps, go get tested, and find out whether you have pertussis or not,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Health and Human Services.
Medford School District said all schools have daily cleanings, as well as regular deep cleanings to help prevent spread of disease. According to the county, within the first ten days of getting pertussis – you could experience symptoms including runny nose, fever, cough, and pauses in breathing for infants.
Within the following weeks, the cough can become stronger and can trigger other symptoms such as shortness of breath and vomiting.
If you need to be vaccinated, you can always get vaccines at Jackson County Health and Human Services anytime. It’s hours are between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.