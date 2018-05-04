Potential new ballot regarding 2nd amendment

Medford, Ore. — Right now, the local group is working on an amendment to the county’s charter, ensuring the right to bear arms.
If it follows all the steps and gets enough signatures – the change would go to voters for approval. There are several things that have to happen first. County commissioners have seen it, the county clerk has seen it – and now, it’s going to the district attorney’s office for review.
“Once a ballot title has been drafted by the district attorney’s office, and challenges to that ballot are resolved – it’ll be returned to the petitioners and they will have the opportunity to circulate and obtain enough signatures to get it qualified for the ballot,” Joel Benton said, Jackson County Counsel.
If everything goes through, the amendment would likely go on November’s ballot.