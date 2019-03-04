Home
Potential salmonella contamination at an Oregon based-company

Potential salmonella contamination at an Oregon based-company

Local News Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. – An Oregon-based company is recalling some of its Kratom products due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The products being pulled from shelves are from Springfield-based Sunstone Organics.

Kratom is a plant that grows in Indonesia and can be found in powder or capsule form.

Adam Spiegel with 42 Degrees in Medford said most people taking Kratom use it for pain relief.

Spiegel said he heard about the recall on Sunday and quickly took the product off the shelf.

“We as a company really look out for our customers, we want to make sure they get a quality product without any worries. We get tests from our companies that show us what we get and how it comes here. When we find out there is an outbreak we are on it,” Spiegel said.

In the Rogue Valley, 19 shops sell Sunstone Organics Kratom.

According to the FDA, Sunstone Organics has not heard of any “adverse events” related to the recall.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »