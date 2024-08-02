Potential toxic algae bloom found in Lake Shastina

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Health officials in northern California are confirming the presence of extensive bloom conditions in Lake Shastina. This comes after the county’s environmental and public health offices were alerted to a potential cyanobacterial bloom in the lake.

Samples of the lake have been collected and are currently being tested to verify whether or not potentially toxic cyanobacteria is present.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials have posted signage around the lake warning the community of the potential hazard.

