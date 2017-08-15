Potentially life-saving app comes to Josephine County

Grants Pass, Ore. – Josephine County emergency responders marked the launch of the PulsePoint Respond app Tuesdy morning.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, last year the Josephine County 911 dispatch center received over 1000 calls for heart-related problems and sudden cardiac arrest.
Police said the PulsePoint app is “like an AMBER Alert for sudden cardiac arrest victims.”
The app has the ability to notify you about local emergencies in the area, including medical emergencies that could require someone to perform CPR or use an AED.
Emergency responders said this technological generation opens doors to resources regular civilians never had before.
The app has simple guidelines on how to perform CPR and how to use an AED. If you have a smartphone, you can download the app by searching “PulsePoint” in the app store. The app is free, and EMS encourages everyone to have it.