Power cut due to fire risk in northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – Pacific Gas and Electric Company has power off Sunday night for several California counties in the Sierra Foothills and the North Bay.
The company announced it would turn the power off in parts of 12 counties, affecting roughly 70,000 customers in the Sierra Foothills and about 17,000 in the North Bay, citing fire risk due to wind conditions as reasons for the shut-offs.
Most customers are expected to have power restored by Monday night, with some outages potentially lasting into Tuesday, according to PG&E.
A Saturday press release from the company cites a red flag warning from the National Weather Service and other factors as a reason for turning off the power.
