Power outage impacts Southern Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — From Del Norte to Jackson and Josephine counties, tens of thousands of people were without power this morning.
The outage began around 9 this morning with power restored about a half hour later, but the impacts were widespread.
Pacific power says more than 60 thousand customer’s homes and businesses went dark from Rogue River to Merlin to Cave Junction and Crescent City.
Three Rivers Medical Center was one of the many businesses and households affected. Fortunately, they had an emergency generator to keep their power going.
During that time, an Asante spokesperson, Lauren Van Sickle, says patient care was not impacted.
“We drill for situations just like this,” she said. “For power going out or loss of water supply or earthquake…or any kind of disaster.”
Although the power outage was about 30 minutes in length, Pacific Power says it’s always important to be prepared. That means keeping an extra set of batteries, bottle of water, and an outage kit in your home.
According to Pacific Power, construction work at a transmission substation appears to have caused the outage. They’re continuing to investigate why it happened.
