Power outage under investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– A large-scale power outage affected over 29,000 people across Jackson and Josephine County Wednesday.
Power was later restored but Pacific Power is still looking into the cause of the outage.
A spokesperson for the company said updates are being made to the Grants Pass substation and that could be a reason why the outage occurred.
However, they say once the substation is complete, these massive outages should not be an issue moving forward.
The substation is set to finish on December 21.
