Power restored in Douglas County after winter storm

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Pacific Power crews said electrical service has finally been restored for thousands of people in and around Roseburg.
On February 24, during a period of heavy snowfall, more than 42,000 customers lost power in the area. The snow brought down trees and damaged power lines and equipment.
In Douglas County alone, 150 crew members worked to repair larger transmission lines and electrical substations before they moved on to local lines. However, many roads and access points to electrical equipment were impassible. The day after the storm, thousands were still without electricity.
“This is the type of monumental task that our personnel are trained and ready for,” said David Lucas, vice president of operations. “Pacific Power resources and crews were called in from Astoria, Portland, Hood River, Pendleton, Bend, Albany, Lincoln City, Coos Bay, Grants Pass, Medford, Walla Walla, WA and Yreka, CA to support the Roseburg restoration effort. After clearing downed trees and plowing some roads, crews were able to get in and assess the damage, assign crews, make repairs and restore power to thousands of customers across a wide range of our service area. It took time because some of the affected lines are located deep in forested and rugged terrain. We’re thankful that our customers understood the work we had ahead of us and for all of their support during our restoration effort.”
At one point, 350 Pacific Power employees and contractors worked around-the-clock to restore power in the Roseburg area.
In total, 125 transformers, 38 miles of lines, 260 cross arms and 155 poles were replaced.
Power was restored to all customers affected by the storm by March 7.
“We’re one big community in Douglas County and this event has proven that working together gets us the best results,” said Sam Carter, regional business manager. “The entire Pacific Power team are so appreciative of the understanding, patience and support everyone has shown us through all of this.”