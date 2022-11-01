Powerball jackpot continues to climb

(NBC) There was no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot has now climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday, making it the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Although no one won Monday night’s drawing, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling more than 59 million in the Halloween night drawing.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.