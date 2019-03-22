Powerball jackpot reaches $625 million ahead of Saturday drawing

(WMAQ) – There’s a fever and it’s spreading from coast to coast. But don’t worry it’s Powerball fever.
Millions are playing, and those millions are hoping to win millions of dollars.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $625 million for tomorrow night’s drawing. If you take the cash value, that’ll be about $380 million before taxes. Still, it’s a pretty good haul.
And while most of us dream about what we would buy, not everyone would retire early. But do know this: your chances of winning are slim—very slim.
The drawing is Saturday night. But before you claim your big jackpot the experts say you should first plan ahead.
One attorney recommends you sign the winning ticket and hire a lawyer, CPA and major investment firm. And he says not to take the lump sum.
“Don’t tell your family and get off of social media. It’s so tempting to tell everybody and eventually you can, but the first thing you want to do is you wanna get that infrastructure in place,” securities attorney Andrew Stoltmann said. “It’s like any other asset. As long as you have a will and you decide who you want that money to go to those heirs will get that money. Even in the payment plan.”
Not to burst your bubble, but you’re more likely to get struck by lightning, give birth to conjoined twins, or even get attacked by a bear than win the big jackpot.