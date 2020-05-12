PPE drive ending at The Expo

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Expo announced its closing down the personal protective equipment donation drive on Friday, May 15.
John Vial, the director of the Emergency Center for Jackson County, says the county started the drive on March 21st because of the lack of PPE in the community.
He says the equipment was also extremely hard to get because companies were completely running out.
Now, companies have caught up and there’s no longer a demand for equipment from the company.
“We were able to get these supplies, distribute them out to the first responders, the nurses, and the health care professionals,” Vial said. “Then things got better and so the community basically got us over this hump, they got us over this critical period and that’s something we should all be proud of.”
In total, the community donated 3,500 N95 masks, 6,500 surgical masks, 20,000 gloves, and 1,500 cloth masks.
Vial says although the drive is ending, they will still accept donations after May 15th.
Call The Expo if you have more equipment to donate.
