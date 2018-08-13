Pregnancy Center asks for donations to help Carr Fire families

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Pregnancy Center in Medford is asking for the public’s help in raising donations to help Redding families affected by the Carr Fire.
According to the center, all it took was one call to their sister establishment to learn there’s an immediate need for baby essentials.
From diapers and wipes to baby formula and clothing, the organization is willing to take any donations so long as they’re new and unopened. The Pregnancy Center says it will be stocking it’s ultrasound van – which hasn’t been utilized due to the smoke – with as many donations as they can before heading south Thursday.
“The Pregnancy Center in Redding is a resource center for the evacuation centers and for the Salvation Army so they’re baby supplies, they’re using them really rapidly,” said Beth Sheets, executive director of The Pregnancy Center in Medford. “And they’re running out very quickly.”
The Pregnancy Center says it will be collecting donations until 7 p.m. tomorrow.
People who want to help are asked to drop up off any items at the organizations location at 2019 Aero Way, Suite 103.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.