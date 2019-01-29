Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death

TEMPE, Ariz. (KPNX/NBC News) – Police in Tempe, Arizona have arrested a man accused of stabbing his pregnant Lyft driver to death and stealing her vehicle.
Kristina Howato, 39, was taken to the hospital from the scene where she took suspect 20-year-old Fabian Durazo. She and the unborn child were pronounced dead at the hospital.
“This is definitely one of those incidents that really is going to affect the police department for a long time, and the community will think about this for a long time,” Sgt. Ron Elcock with the Tempe Police Department said.
Police say as Howato was dropping Durazo off, he began stabbing her while she was inside her SUV. He continued to stab her as she got out of the car, and took the vehicle.
A man, who did not want to reveal his identity, said he and his roommate ran out to help Howato.
The good Samaritans said they found Howato covered in blood.
“I didn’t actually think there was blood at first ’cause it looked like her entire shirt was red, but that’s just how much blood,” he said. “I asked what had happened. She said she was stabbed. I asked her where, she said, ‘All over,’.”
The Tempe Police Department said law enforcement used GPS to track the SUV and eventually used a spike strip to disable the vehicle when Durazo refused to pull over.
