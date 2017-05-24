Preparations underway for Boatnik

Grants Pass, Ore., — Boatnik preparations are underway for this weekend’s event.
Organizers say this year has some new additions visitors haven’t seen before.
On Friday, there will be a concert featuring Jack Russell’s Great White.
And Brewfest is two days again this year.
“Right behind us is the VIP viewing deck is being put up, tents and vendor row is happening. So, we’re just getting prepared. ” said Active Club member, Garrin Beck
Of course, there is the parade Saturday morning and the boat races go through Monday.
The event is free to attend, you just have to a pay for carnival rides and food.