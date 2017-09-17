Preparedness and Safety fair reaches out to the community

Medford, Ore.- Agencies from across the Rogue Valley came together on Saturday to make sure you’re prepared.
Over 30 agencies set up at the Rogue Valley Mall for the third annual Preparedness and Safety Fair.
The event aims to teach the community about each organization and the services they provide.
Participants were invited to play games and win prizes while learning how to be prepared for emergency situations.
“Folks think that when there’s a disaster, government will be able to come and help them but when we really have a disaster there’s not enough government to go around,” said Larry Masterman, emergency management coordinator for Medford Fire-Rescue. “So we rely on individuals and families to make sure that they’re ready.”
This event was planned in partnership with National Preparedness Month.