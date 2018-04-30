Pres. Trump confident in North Korean summit

(NBC News) – President Trump says he’s confident a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will happen, and he’s interested in having it at the demilitarized zone.
Pres. Trump told reporters during a news conference with Nigeria’s president that having a summit at the site where Kim and South Korea’s president met last week is intriguing to him.
“There’s something that I like about it because you’re there, you’re actually there,” Trump said. “Where if things work out, there’s a great celebration to be had on the site. Not in a third party country.
He also mentioned Singapore as another potential location, and called Kim a “straightforward” actor in recent months, a substantial change from Mr. Trump’s “Rocket Man” insults of last fall.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2w5GgEG