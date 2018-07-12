Home
Pres. Trump: NATO allies will boost military spending

(NBC News) – President Donald Trump is meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London, just hours after he declared victory in an impromptu news conference at the end of a two-day NATO summit in Brussels.

Speaking to reporters, President Trump said Thursday that it would be “unnecessary” for the U.S. to withdraw from NATO because his allies agreed to boost their military spending.

President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed that claim, saying member nations never agreed to increase their defense spending beyond 2 percent of gross domestic product.

All this comes as concern continues to mount in the United Kingdom, where large crowds are protesting President Trump’s four-day visit to the country.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ueQ8s3

