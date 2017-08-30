Pres. Trump pushes tax reform

(NBC News) – President Trump traveled to Missouri Wednesday to push tax reform.
Pres. Trump described his plan as “pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-worker and pro-American,” but gave few specific details.
Prior to the speech, officials made clear that this was a speech about “vision,” not about specifics.
“It’s a, ‘Why we need tax reform,’ not a ‘How we’re gonna do it’ speech,” one administration official told NBC News Wednesday.
He’s calling for a tax code that’s easy to understand, and pressuring both parties in Congress to make it happen, adding a specific threat against Missouri’s Democratic senator.
“Your Senator Claire McCaskill must do this for you. If she doesn’t do it for you, you have to vote her out of office,” the president said.
During his remarks, the president seemed to subtly slight National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn — an instrumental administration voice on tax reform — when he left Cohn out of a long list of shout outs to administration officials and state lawmakers.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2wTOHCu