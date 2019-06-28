Pres. Trump’s DACA order will be taken up by the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Trump administration’s appeal to end the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program, also known as “DACA.”
The Obama-era program allows young, undocumented “dreamers” to remain in America if they were under 16 when their parents brought them to the U.S. and if they arrived by 2007.
President Trump ordered an end to the program in 2017, resulting in protests and a failed Congressional effort to salvage it.
The Supreme Court will decide the fate of DACA during its next term, which begins in the fall.
A ruling in such a contentious case wouldn’t be likely before early 2020.