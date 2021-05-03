Prescribed burn planned between Lakeview and Klamath Falls

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Smoke from a prescribed burn may impact some communities in southwest Oregon.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said on Monday, crews began “blacklining” around a prescribed fire operation that will begin Tuesday and could last for a few days. Blacklining is described as the removal of fuels from the edge of the prescription area prior to a full burn.
“Frequent, low-intensity fire removes accumulated smaller fuels and recycles nutrients in the soils to promote healthy vegetation and wildlife habitat,” SCOFMP explained. “A healthier forest is a safer forest for firefighters and residents when wildfires inevitably occur.”
This burn will take place inside the Stateline Prescribed Fire Project Area where fire managers plan to burn up to 9,000 acres in an effort to minimize extreme fire behavior.
Smoke from the burn could impact the communities of Lakeview, Bly, and Klamath Falls.
SCOFMP said a helicopter will be flying in the area conducting aerial ignitions.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO
Oregon smoke information can be found at https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com