Prescribed burns planned in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – It’s been a relatively uneventful fire season in southwestern Oregon, with significantly less acreage burned this past summer compared to season. And, with the latest weather forecast, some forest managers are transitioning from fire season to “prescribed fire season.”
The South Central Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) is an interagency fire management program that provides service to lands across south-central Oregon and northwest Nevada.
With favorable weather approaching, SCOFMP plans on numerous prescribed burns in Lake County east of Klamath Falls.
The following burns could start as early as Thursday, September 12:
- Long Prescribed Fire – Located in Lake County, Lantern Flat area. Planned acreage of up to 1,000 acres.
- West Drews Prescribed Fire – Located in Lake County, Drew Reservoir area. Planned acreage of up to 1,570.
- Crooked Mud Honey – Located in Lake County near Vee Lake. Planned acreage of up to 1,000 acres.
- Coyote – Located in Lake County near Coffee Pot Flat. Planned acreage of up to 1,000 acres.
The most recent fire updates can be found at http://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFireInfo