Prescribed burns scheduled in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire is notifying residents that controlled burns will be taking place from December 28 – 29 in the hills between Sunny Valley and Wolf Creek.

The agency says the burn on Smith hill will be visible from Interstate 5 including after dark.

The burns are being conducted and maintained by a local timber management company.

