President Biden pledges $1 billion for natural disaster preparedness

Federal forecasters predict another above-normal hurricane season, with a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms. This after 2020’s record-breaking 30 named storms which included six major hurricanes.
Mr. Biden announced states will receive $1 billion to shore up their resilience ahead of the threat of storms and western wildfires.
“It’s time to get ready for the busiest time of the year for disasters in America,” Biden said. “Hurricane season in the South and East and the fire season out West. I’m here today to make it
The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 but subtropical storm Ana on Saturday already became the first named storm of the year. It formed northeast of Bermuda with no threat to land.