President Biden talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine

(NBC) From theaters to apartment buildings with sleeping residents, Russia’s strikes appear to have no limits. The World Health Organization has verified at least 43 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine alone.

There are fears Russia could turn to China for a lifeline to continue its deadly assault.

Friday, President Biden is set to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This will be the first time President Biden has spoken with his Chinese counterpart since the war started.

The administration is warning China, one of Vladimir Putin’s strongest allies, not to assist Russia.

Cell phone video showed the bombing of a theater in Ukraine where hundreds were sheltering in place. Outside the building, a satellite image shows the words “children” written in Russian. Officials say this, and other attacks, are signs Russia is knowingly going after civilians.

President Biden is not mincing words about Russian President Vladimir Putin. He called him “a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.”

This came just one day after the president declared Putin a war criminal. Something the Kremlin called “inexcusable.” But the president’s sentiment is now being echoed by the State Department.

“It is hard to walk away with any other conclusion but that war crimes have been committed,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Administration officials say Russia’s attacks are under review. In the meantime there’s a rush to provide killer drones and other weapons to Ukraine

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said, “We’ll do everything we, within our power to support Ukraine and their efforts to defend their territory.”

With its convoy stalled and Putin’s back against the wall, there are growing concerns that China may give Russia military aid.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “China will bear responsibility for any actions to take to support Russia’s aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs.”

The stakes are only getting higher as President Biden prepares to speak with China’s president Friday.

China has called for a peaceful resolution, but they have avoided condemning Russia and continue to rely on Russian oil and gas.