President Biden visits Ford plant to push infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Electric vehicles are the focus Tuesday as President Biden visits a Ford plant in Michigan to promote his infrastructure plan.

As Ford introduces an electric version of its best-selling truck $174 billion dollars for electric vehicles

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “The success of an electric pickup could hasten our nation’s transition to a cleaner, brighter, and stronger transportation future.”

It’s part of President Biden’s $2.3 trillion dollar infrastructure plan. That’s four times what republicans want to spend.

“I’m ready to compromise,” Biden commented. “But what I’m not ready to do; I’m not ready to do nothing.”

The Republican counter-offer will focus on roads and bridges without raising corporate taxes.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “We’re not gonna do 2 trillion but I think we could find an 8 to 900 billion dollar infrastructure package that’s tailored toward infrastructure.”

The White House hopes to strike a deal by Memorial day.

Republicans say they’re concerned about raising taxes amid inflation, and borrowing money to pay for this, plunging the country further into debt.

