President of Klamath Community College takes extended medical leave

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Community College’s current president is taking temporary leave due to an undisclosed medical condition.

KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez has served as the community college’s president since 2012.

On August 31, 2022, KCC announced health issues are prompting Gutierrez to take extended leave for the next three to six months.

The KCC Board of Directors approved a six-month contract naming Camille Preus as acting president, effective September 6. Preus previously served as Executive Director of the Oregon Community College Association.

“Klamath Community College does not stand still,” said Gutierrez. “The team that keeps us moving, is evident in each area of success, and with each employee doing their part. As part of the Klamath Community College family, I am eager to return and witness the progression that this work has taken in my absence.”

For more information visit www.klamathcc.edu