President of Turkey denies Syria clashes

ISTANBUL, Turkey (NBC) – Despite continued evidence of artillery attacks, Turkey’s president told reporters Friday morning that his forces are not engaging in any clashes in northeastern Syria.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with reporters after Friday prayers Friday, rejecting reports that his troops are still launching offensive attacks since his country’s agreement with Washington to pause activities while Kurdish forces withdraw.
The same day the claims were made, shelling could be heard and smoke was seen rising along the Syrian-Turkish border despite the five-day ceasefire to clear a planned “safe zone” for the Kurdish militia while the United States said the deal covered only part of the territory Ankara aims to seize.
Erdogan said the “safe zone” stretches 273 miles along Turkey’s border with Syria, with its eastern edge on its border with iraq, and added that a depth of 20 miles was agreed on with the United States.