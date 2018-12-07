President Trump announces Cabinet picks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump has nominated William Barr to sever as the nation’s next attorney general.
Barr served in the same post under President George H.W. Bush.
“He was my first choice from day one, respected by Republicans and respected by Democrats,” Mr. Trump said.
Democrats, meanwhile, are concerned. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi accused Barr of trying to weaken the special counsel’s investigation, pointing to recent op-eds he has penned.
The president also nominated State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, a former fox news reporter, as u.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
Both nominations come as source tell NBC News White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s departure is imminent.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2G4apcj