President Trump appears at anti-abortion rally

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump made history Friday, becoming the first president to speak in person to people gathered for the March for Life.
The crowd assembled on the mall chanted at times and held signs ahead of the president’s arrival.
Before President Trump hit the stage, Vice President and Mrs. Pence delivered a message via satellite.
President Trump touted his stance on abortion, quoted the Bible, put public colleges and universities on notice, and made some graphic statements about current legislation.
“Last year lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb right up until delivery,” Trump said. “We love the Commonwealth of Virginia but what is going on in Virginia? What is going on? The governor stated that he would execute a baby after birth, you remember that? Senate Democrats even blocked legislation that would give medical care to babies who survived attempted abortions.”