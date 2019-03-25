President Trump backs Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump has made another gesture drawing applause in Israel.
With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on-hand, Trump signed a proclamation of US’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. That’s the strategic territory Israel seized from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967.
Syria and other Middle East nations angrily denounced President Trump’s move, which ended decades of US neutrality on the issue. But the president said he’s fully committed to Israel’s security.
“Today, I am taking historic action to promote Israel’s ability to defend itself and, really, to have a very powerful, very strong national security, which they are entitled to have,” President Trump said. “We will confront the poison of anti-Semitism through both our words and maybe even more importantly our actions.”
Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “Mr. President, just now, Israel is responding forcefully to this wanton aggression. I have a simple message to Israel’s enemies: we will do whatever we must do to defend our people and defend our state.”
The move comes after President Trump drew plaudits in Israel for moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. The event could be seen as a boost to Netanyahu ahead of Israeli elections next month.